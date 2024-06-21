FHP: 2 dead after crash involving dump truck in Orange County

A crash along State Road 417 in Orange County has claimed two lives, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. to the area of mile marker 6, not far from the Orange-Osceola County line.

Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles and a dump truck.

Two people who were rushed to a hospital did not survive, FHP said.

As of 6:20 a.m., southbound lanes of SR-417 were blocked as troopers conducted a crash investigation.

FHP did not give an estimated time when the roadway would reopen and asked motorists to seek alternates routes.

WFTV is near the scene of the crash and Drone 9 is monitoring the latest traffic conditions.

