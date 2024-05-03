FHP: 15-year-old Palm Coast boy riding electric bicycle critically injured in crash

A 15-year-old Palm Coast boy was critically injured when his electric bicycle collided with a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeview Boulevard and Laramie Drive, according to the FHP.

The 15-year old was riding an electric bicycle westbound on Laramie Drive approaching Lakeview Boulevard. The pickup truck was heading north on Lakeview Boulevard, the FHP stated.

The 15-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and rode into the intersection, the FHP stated. The driver of the pickup truck tried to swerve to the left as the electric bicycle entered the intersection, the FHP stated. But the bicycle struck the right side of the pickup. The 15-year-old was thrown from the bicycle and struck the trailer attached to the pickup.

The pickup truck was driven by a 38-year-old man who had a 33-year-old male passenger, both of Palm Coast. They did not suffer any injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, the FHP stated.

The 15-year-old was not wearing a helmet, the FHP stated.

According to dispatch notes, the teenager was breathing but unconscious. He was flown to the trauma center at Wolfson's Children's Hospital in Jacksonville.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast 15-year-old on electric bicycle critically injured