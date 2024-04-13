FHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in I-4 crash

One person has died and two people are injured after a car crash on Interstate 4 early Saturday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on I-4 westbound near mile marker 130.

Officials said a 2013 Honda Accord and a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe were both traveling westbound after the Honda hit the right rear side of the Hyundai.

Troopers said the Honda car spun counterclockwise after the crash, hitting the median guardrail and causing the vehicle to run off the roadway.

FHP said the Honda drove into a ditch embankment and became airbound, hitting a tree.

FHP said the driver was taken to Halifax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the collision with the Hyundai, the car ran off the roadway into the center median while rotating counterclockwise, officials said.

The Hyundai flipped multiple times and landed upright.

Troopers said as the Hyundai was flipping, the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Officials said the 37-year-old man from DeLand and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the Hyundai driver was taken to Halifax Hospital with serious injuries.

