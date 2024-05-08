FHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt in traffic crash near Winter Garden

Troopers continue to investigate a deadly crash in Lake County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along Schofield Road, between Winter Garden and Clermont.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a Nissan Maxima sedan and a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

READ: City of Mascotte gives update on Alpine Street sinkhole

Investigators said the collision happened west of Five Mile Road.

FHP released few details about what led up to the crash, but said the man driving the Nissan, 52, of Clermont, died on scene.

READ: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from KSC on Wednesday

The SUV’s driver, 39, of Orlando, was flown by medical chopper to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Troopers said the crash, which has caused road block on Schofield Road for several hours, remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.