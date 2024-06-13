Fewer deaths in Fresno means police officers can work on other crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drop in the number of homicides in the City of Fresno is freeing up officers to focus on other crimes taking place, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes said on Wednesday that the city is seeing a fall in the number of homicides – following recent record highs less than three years ago.

“At this same time right now, year to date, the City of Fresno has 13 murders,” said Lt. Cervantes. “If we were to compare that to this same time last year, it’s a no net change, but if you were to compare that just a couple of years back? This same time last year in 2022, we were at 30 murders and then in 2021 we were at 41 murders.”

Countrywide, FBI statistics show that the trend is taking place nationwide: the United States murder rate dropped 26.4% from January to March over the same period in 2023.

Lt. Cervantes says when the city has fewer homicides then their detectives are more likely to solve them – and that frees up officers to work on solving smaller crimes and work on proactive policing.

However, the Fresno Police Department says the city continues to deal with other crimes such as organized retail theft and vandalism.

