Few water reforms emerged from the Legislature, but governor says talks will continue

Arizona lawmakers adjourned last week after hearing more water bills they had in decades.

But of the few measures that made it through to Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk, none addressed rural groundwater management in a way that would protect the state's dwindling aquifers, according to the governor's staff.

In the end, the Legislature heard 24 water bills. Of those that passed, Hobbs signed four and vetoed 12. Her office said Monday she was ready to talk with policymakers and water users to find reforms they could all agree on.

Senate Bill 1221, sponsored by Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, would have designated a process to create groundwater regulation through basin management areas. The designated basins would have to reduce water use by 2% annually, or less. The law would also have prohibited mandatory metering. Water users would report their estimated groundwater use annually based on their well's pumping capacity and power usage.

The bill was ultimately held in the House. It didn't meet key guiding principals established by the Governor's Water Policy Council "and it was not quite a product of the consensus we are trying to achieve," said Patrick Adams, Hobbs’s representative on natural resource issues, at the Water Policy Council meeting last week.

A bill with the council's recommendations, SB 2857, never got a hearing.

The competing bills contained some similarities but too many differences, said Bruce Hallin, ADWR's special adviser to the director.

There is "full agreement" on the need for groundwater legislation, and the conceptual work between parties has been good, Hallin said at the meeting. "The devil is in the details."

Hobbs appointed the council early last year to analyze and recommend improvements to the 1980 Groundwater Management Act and develop new water policy. This year, she threatened lawmakers she would take action in critical basins if they didn't.

"We are still at the table," said Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, a council member and co-sponsor of SB 1221. "September will be opening up another bill file and we'll see what we can do, and address it next January in the next session."

Hobbs would consider a special legislative session before September if consensus could be achieved, Adams said.

Council was unaware of key policy

Members of the council's rural groundwater and assured water supply committees had different views on the outcome of their discussions. Some believed that concessions have been made in both sides. Others saw disrespect in Republican lawmakers' attempt to pass legislation that had no grounding in a framework built over months of work.

"I am not really sure what the point of being here was. Because nothing that we had to say ultimately was heard," said Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix. The bills were written and debated in "closed-door meetings" and then raced to the finish line without council discussion, she said.

"I would like to know who was at the table. Most of us were not," echoed Kathy Ferris, a senior research fellow at the Arizona State University Kyl Center for Water Policy and a former state Department of Water Resources director.

At the meeting on June 18, members were also briefed on a new item.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources presented models and data analysis that would inform policy around agriculture-to-urban water transfers. That data became public after the policy was close to becoming law.

Ed Curry, president of Curry Seed and Chile Company and a member of Gov. Hobb's Water Policy Council, speaks to attendees of the first Farmers Organizing and Creating Opportunities' summit, a nonprofit working to address the issues of small producers, on March 2, 2024.

SB 1172, an ag-to-urban proposal, was introduced and had been negotiated among lawmakers and administration staff since late last year, Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, told The Republic. The bill passed and landed on the governor's desk last week. She vetoed it.

The concept — allowing home builders to draw on groundwater that had been used to irrigate crops — was not new, but many council members said they were uninformed or unaware about the proposal. They hadn't been called to session in seven months.

The main opposition to SB 1172 came from the Gila River Indian Community. The tribe was concerned the measure would hurt the aquifer in the Pinal Active Management Area, and asked ADWR to do a thorough analysis.

Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis clarified that the tribe supports an ag-to-urban program and insisted policy is created in an "open, transparent data-driven process."

"When we raised our initial thoughts they were not only ignored but we and many others were pressured to support the bill because it was going forward regardless," Lewis said at the meeting.

ADWR presented its data publicly for the first time at the council meeting. It shared preliminary results with "some stakeholders" a couple weeks prior, the agency's AMA director Natalie Mast told The Republic.

Ag-to-urban parameters need work

The state water agency conducted a basin-specific analysis on how the ag-to-urban policy could work in the Phoenix and Pinal AMA.

"We have reasonable confidence that this type of ag-to-urban program in the Phoenix AMA would result in a substantial benefit to the aquifer," said Mast.

"For the Pinal AMA we don't have that same confidence."

If all agricultural parcels were urbanized, the change for the Phoenix AMA could be an average reduction of 103,000 acre-feet a year for the next 100 years. An ag-to-urban conversion in the Pinal AMA, for all eligible parcels, could increase water use by about 6,000 acre-feet a year over the next 100 years.

"There's a lot of red on the Pinal side," Mast added. "The results there are unclear at best and are definitely a cause of concern, and will require some additional work and analysis."

In the ADWR analysis, every acre moving from ag-to-urban would have a final water use of 1.5 acre-feet per year. SB 1172 established a maximum allotment of 2 acre-feet of water for ag-to-urban. If the model used the parameters on the bill, the numbers would be even more on the red.

ADWR is still working on additional analysis and scenarios. Adams, with the governor's office, said they are committed to moving this kind of policy forward: "We want to do it right."

In a statement late Monday the governor's office said Hobbs would continue to negotiate with stakeholders: "All options remain on the table and the state will continue to evaluate every tool at its disposal to give local communities in every corner of the state a chance to protect their water supplies and thrive for generations to come."

