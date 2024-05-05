Few showers south Sunday, severe storms Monday

What we’re tracking

Rain south Sunday

Severe storms Monday

Quiet pattern

A disturbance just off towards our south brings widespread rain into Oklahoma tomorrow morning. Some of these showers and storms will try to move as far north as our southern counties by the late morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday. The best chance for rain on Sunday looks to be south of I-35.

The chance for severe weather returns on Monday afternoon and evening as a strong storm system approaches. Storms look to form a line in Central Kansas in the early afternoon and move east into Northeast Kansas by the middle to late afternoon.

Monday is certainly a day to be weather aware. All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms. Things quiet down after this storm system moves out. We will have plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the rest of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

