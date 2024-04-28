Few showers remain Sunday, temperatures on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah. After a soggy start to the weekend, less moisture will be in place for Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected across Central and Northern Utah with a few isolated showers over the higher terrain. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower across the lower valleys as well, otherwise, temperatures start to warm up today closer to seasonal averages with low 60s for the Wasatch Front. In Southern Utah, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid-70s for St. George.

Top takeaways from Utah’s 2024 Republican State Convention, including Gov. Spencer Cox losing the nomination









As we start the work week, the warm-up will continue with limited moisture streaming into the area. A passing system will generate mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower for the valleys, otherwise our roller coaster temperature ride will continue into midweek. Temperatures warm on Monday into the upper 60s for the Wasatch Front with low 80s in southern Utah. The next drop in temperatures moves in as a weak trough grazes northern Utah midweek and drops temperatures back to below seasonal averages for Northern Utah. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Tuesday with upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Southern Utah will remain in the sunshine with less impact on temperatures, daytime highs remain in the mid 80s through Wednesday with a drop into the upper 70s on Thursday.

With our midweek storm system, we’ll see a slight chance of showers for the valleys Wednesday into Thursday morning in Northern Utah while our mountain areas will see isolated rain and snow showers. Temperatures start to warm back up by the end of the week and sunshine returns statewide on Friday. Above average warmth will take over as we head into the weekend.

Bottom line?! Limited moisture moving through the northern half of the state will generate isolated showers, mainly over the higher terrain on Sunday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest in our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.