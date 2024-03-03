Few showers early tomorrow morning, better rain chances towards the end of the week

What We’re Tracking

Few showers tomorrow morning

A little cooler for next week

Better rain chances ahead

A frontal boundary has set up over Northeast Kansas and it may bring with it a chance for a couple showers early Monday. Depending on where the front is Monday, some areas to the south and east may make it up into the upper 60s, while others to the north and west may be stuck in the 50s for highs to start the week.

We should all be in the 60s through midweek before our next system moves in. The weather pattern looks like it’s starting to get a bit more active at this point as rain becomes likely late Wednesday night and into Thursday. We may even see a few showers lingering into early Friday.

Highs get a bit cooler with the rain chances, though. We’re looking at middle 50s for the last half of next week, which is quite a bit closer to where we should be for this time of the year. That cooler weather will likely carry over into the following weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

