Could you get rained on today? It depends on where you are in the Kansas City area.

A few showers are expected to pass through the Kansas City area Wednesday, but not everyone will see rain as the storms move through, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will become mostly cloudy as temperatures climb toward 70 degrees in Kansas City, the weather service said. That will be slightly warmer than usual. Typically, temperatures are 64 degrees this time of year in Kansas City.

According to the weather service, showers can occur in the afternoon and evening. The areas with the highest probability for rain showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm are located along and east of the U.S. 65 highway and south of the U.S. 50 highway.

Temperatures will be closer to normal on Thursday. Strong northwest winds, gusting between 35 and 40 mph, are expected, leading to an elevated fire danger in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

Warm, sunny weekend forecast ahead

Warmer weather is expected this weekend, with temperatures climbing to the low 70s on Friday, the low 80s on Saturday and approaching 90s on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Although unusual, if temperatures reach 90 degrees on Sunday, this won’t be the earliest that the metro area has seen temperatures that warm. The record first 90-degree day in Kansas City was on March 21, 1907, when temperatures reached 91. Typically, Kansas City’s first 90-degree day is May 27.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected on each day. Breezy conditions — winds between 15 and 25 mph — are expected on Saturday.