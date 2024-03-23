Few North Dakota libraries report relocating books from children's sections as result of law

Mar. 23—GRAND FORKS — Eleven months after legislators passed a controversial bill barring "explicit sexual material" from public libraries' children's sections, only five North Dakota libraries report having moved books as a result of the law.

That's according to a Tuesday presentation by State Librarian Marie Soucie to the Legislature's Juvenile Justice Committee.

Of the 75 public libraries that responded to a State Library survey to determine whether libraries had complied with the new law, which required libraries to have public policies on selecting and relocating library materials, only five — Lisbon Public Library, Rolla Public Library, Turtle Lake Public Library, Washburn Public Library and McLean-Mercer Regional Library in Riverdale — reported relocating books as a result.

All of the libraries reported having collection development and relocation policies on file.

"Libraries were already mostly in compliance with the law," Soucie told the Grand Forks Herald. "They just made sure they were in compliance."

Last year, Republican legislators introduced bills in the state House and Senate targeting sexual content in public library materials and requiring libraries to review and remove such material from their collections. The Senate bill notably threatened criminal prosecution to librarians who failed to comply.

A watered-down version of House Bill 1205, which limited itself to barring "explicit sexual material" from children's sections and required libraries to submit compliance reports to the Legislature, was signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum in April.

Soucie said the State Library took over monitoring compliance after conversations with Legislative Management.

The State Library had already conducted a survey of 60 public libraries last year that found all but two already had collection development and relocation policies.

"Many of the libraries already had collection development and relocation policies in place. Some people amended their policies, some people added the Miller Test," Soucie said, referencing the three-pronged legal test for determining whether a piece of media is obscene.

Eight public libraries did not respond to the State Library's survey; Soucie said most of those libraries have limited operating hours, and one was closed at the time due to its director being ill. She said the State Library will next attempt to reach them via mail.

No libraries reported removing books outright, Soucie said, though two did create new young adult sections in response to the bill.

"Most public libraries already had their sections split up," said Tammy Kruger, president of the North Dakota Library Association. "So most things that are adult-oriented are going to end up in the adult section."

It's unclear how many libraries have been subject to relocation requests or have complied with those requests.

For instance, Grand Forks Public Library relocated two books at residents' request following the passage of the law, but did not report relocating books as a result of the law.

"I stand by my response on the survey," Grand Forks Library Director Wendy Wendt wrote in an email. "It asked whether or not we had moved any library materials due to the new legislation. ... The legislation didn't change the procedures we at (Grand Forks Public Library) have followed for years."

The State Library also did not ask libraries to report what books they had relocated or removed.

While the law does not appear to have had a significant impact on library collections, the original terms of the legislation and the rhetoric surrounding both bills was widely read as an attack on librarians. Kruger described the experience as akin to a witch hunt.

She said that's incentivized librarians to communicate proactively with their communities about how libraries cultivate their collections and their role serving the public.

"They're being a lot more proactive about 'this is what we offer, this is what we stand for,'" Kruger said. "There are a lot of librarians who were just sideswiped by this in the last session and I cannot blame them at all."

Reached via email by the Herald, American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota advocacy manager Cody Schuler wrote lawmakers' muted response to Soucie's presentation, which lasted 10 minutes and was followed by no questions from lawmakers, showed the law was unnecessary.

"It is interesting that after so much alarmist rhetoric about the importance of passing HB 1205, members of the Juvenile Justice Committee had no questions or discussion about the new law's effectiveness following the state librarian's report," Schuler wrote. "The new required report to lawmakers proves the point that this legislation was not necessary and it appears to have simply created needless bureaucracy for libraries, which are often understaffed and underfunded."

The ACLU of North Dakota was an early opponent of both of the bills introduced last year, characterizing HB 1205 as "a blatent attempt at censorship" and listing the House and Senate bills on its list of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced or passed nationwide.