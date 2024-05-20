A few more storms before a brief cool-down this coming work week

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few more storms this week before it briefly cools off.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking showers and storms across Southeast Georgia that are gradually shifting down into Northeast Florida and out to the ocean through the evening. There may be some isolated showers near the coast early Monday morning.

Onshore winds pick up Monday, keeping a few isolated showers in the forecast.

Monday will be cooler, and temperatures will only make it to the low 80s in the metro and the beaches.

Isolated showers will continue with the onshore winds on Tuesday, then we will heat up and dry out the rest of the week.

Long-term forecasts indicate the potential for sea breeze storms next weekend, but there will be more on that as the week progresses.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

