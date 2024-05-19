Fetterman responds to Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism: ‘That’s absurd’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) responded Sunday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) criticism of his comments mocking the Jerry Springer-like chaos during a House hearing last week, where the progressive House member ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Fetterman in a social media post said he wanted to apologize to the Jerry Springer show over the insult-laden hearing, saying it had effectively hit a new low.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Fetterman, who in recent weeks has also battled progressives over Israel’s war in Gaza, saying her policy was to stand up to bullies for her colleagues.

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez said Friday on X.

“But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday.”

Fetterman said her criticism was absurd.

“That’s absurd. I was just simply responding to the kind of chaos and everything that Representative Greene started as well,” Fetterman told co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked to respond to Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of him.

“And if everyone on the committee was proud of what they’ve produced, they’re entitled to their opinion. Or if they feel that this is the kind of video that you want to send to a classroom of eighth grade civics kind of students across America, again, that’s their choice,” he added.

Lawmakers grew heated during the House hearing to consider holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress Thursday night after Greene asked Democratic members of the committee whether any of them are employing the daughter of the judge overseeing former President Trump’s hush money case.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett responded at the time, adding, “do you know what we’re here for?”

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene responded. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Greene’s comments prompted outrage from Democrats of the committee, including Ocasio-Cortez who moved to take down Greene’s words, calling them “absolutely unacceptable.”

