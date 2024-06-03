Festivals, zip lining, water parks and more: Ideas for kid-friendly summer fun in Nashville

School is out and summer is upon us here in Nashville.

Looking for ideas for things to do with kids in tow this summer? From festivals and music to ziplining and outdoor movie nights, Nashville has its share of fun kid-friendly outings. Here are a few of our picks.

Get outside

Splash around at a water park or pool. Nashville has several city-sponsored water activities, including canoeing, kayaking, spraygrounds, swimming pools and the ever-popular wave pool at Wave Country. Learn more about the options at nashville.gov/departments/parks/water-activities. Looking for a full water park adventure? Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort has you covered with a sprawling water park, lake rentals, a spot for RVs, cabins to rent and even a Treetop Adventure Park. Learn more at NashvilleShores.com.

(Do) go chasing waterfalls. A stunning variety of waterfalls dot Middle Tennessee, including several that are within an hour or two of Nashville. While not all the falls are suitable for littler visitors, Tennessee State Parks has a helpful guide on where to go, including spots that offer camping and lodging. Learn more at TNstateparks.com/blog/waterfalls-in-middle-tennessee. You can also click around the site to see all the state park options around the area.

Visitors enjoy the waterfall at Cummins Falls State Park in 2016.

Zip and climb your way through the Adventure Park . Explore an aerial forest as you navigate a ropes course and series of zip lines. While most options are geared for children ages 7 and up, the Adventure Playground is open to children ages 3 and older. The park also offers axe throwing, special events and Firepit Fridays. Learn more at MyAdventurePark.com/location/nashville.

Hit the lake (or the river). There are a variety of rivers and lakes around Nashville where you can take a dip or rent a boat, kayak, canoe or inner tube for the day. The city of Nashville offers several options for canoe and kayak rentals and launch sites. Learn more at nashville.gov/departments/parks/outdoor-recreation/canoe-and-kayak. Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake offer several swimming spots and rental options. The Buffalo River, Cumberland River, Duck River and Harpeth River are also popular for float trips, with several options for rental vendors.

A group of people float in their canoes and kayaks along the Harpeth River near the Harris Street boat launch at the Harpeth State Park on Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Learn something new

See the stars at the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory. Tucked into the hills near Radnor Lake, the observatory hosts frequent telescope nights and even offers summer space camps. While this year's camps are full, there is a waitlist. Learn more at dyer.vanderbilt.edu. Bonus idea: If you're up for a bit of a drive, the Austin Peay State University Observatory has a series of summer observatory nights. The events are free but require registration ahead of time. Head to TicketSource.us/apsu-college-of-stem/t-zzdvvgm to make your reservation.

Kids attending a camp at Dyer Observatory observe as astronomer Dr. Billy Teets conducts an experiment Friday, July 12, 2019.

Explore hands-on exhibits at the Adventure Science Center . What list of kid-friendly fun would be complete without this iconic Nashville museum? From biology and physics to exploring how the mind works, the museum boasts more than 175 interactive exhibits, along with its own planetarium. Learn more at AdventureSci.org.

Go museum-hopping. Love old cars? Check out the Lane Motor Museum. Want to take a walk through state history? Try the Tennessee State Museum. Music history buff? Try the National Museum of African American Music or the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. A full list of Nashville-area museums can be found at VisitMusicCity.com/things-to-do-in-nashville/attractions/museums.

Hit a festival or a fair

Wander around a Nashville Farmers' Market festival. Throughout the summer months, the market hosts a series of festivals. This summer it will host the Peach Jam Festival in June, the Tomat-O-Rama Festival in July and the Watermelon Festival in August. While you're there, don't miss out on the spinning globe fountain at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park across the street. Learn more at NashvilleFarmersMarket.org.

Branch out to other regional festivals . Summer festival season is teeming with options around Middle Tennessee, if you don't mind a bit of a drive. One of many fun options is the MoonPie Festival on June 15 in Bell Buckle, which is host to music, cloggers, games and (of course) Tennessee-made MoonPies. You can search for festivals and other events by region at TNvacation.com/calendar.

Catch a county fair . Dozens of Tennessee counties host their own fairs throughout the summer months. If you're looking for options relatively close to Nashville, check out the Cheatham County Fair from July 31-Aug. 3 (facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair), the Maury County Fair from Aug. 29-Sept. 2 (MauryCountyFair.com), the Robertson County Fair from Aug. 6-10 (RobertsonCountyFair.com) and the Williamson County Fair from Aug. 2-10 (WilliamsonCountyFair.org)

Don't miss the Tennessee State Fair. Also known as the Wilson County Fair, this year's state fair runs from Aug. 15-24 and has a little bit of everything from rides and fair food to live music and tractor pulls. Learn more at WilsonCountyTnStateFair.com.

People attend the Tennessee State Fair/Wilson County Fair on opening night in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Aug. 18, 2022.

Enjoy family-friendly music and movies

Tap your toes at a Full Moon Pickin' Part y. Join the pickin' and grinnin' at one of these monthly events under the stars at Percy Warner Park. Listen to live bluegrass, grab a bite from local food trucks and enjoy some extra space to spread out around the Percy Warner Equestrian Barn. More information on the parties, along with other events at the park, can be found at WarnerParks.org/upcoming-events.

Wander down Honky Tonk Highway. By night, Nashville's popular entertainment district along Lower Broadway is a hub for the grown-ups. But by day, it offers a slower pace and the opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the honky-tonks, live music, shops and restaurants. Most venues open up around 10-11 a.m. and allow children before 6 p.m. A good starting point is the Fifth + Broadway assembly hall that offers a blend of food and shopping in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Julie Gatty of Memphis, Tenn., with baby, Aly, 9 months, and Jackie, 6, heads up Nashville's Lower Broadway on Thursday evening, July 13, 2023. She and her family, including husband Jon Getty, son Michael, 2, and daughter Michelle, 4, were vacationing in the area.

See a movie under the stars . The free summer Movies in the Park series runs each Thursday in June at Elmington Park. There are also food trucks, games and fun activities that kick off at 5 p.m. before the movie starts at sundown. Pets are allowed but only if they're on a leash. Learn more at FWPublishingEvents.com/movies-in-the-park-24.

Catch a concert at the Cornelia Airpark. This airport-turned-public-park hosts a series of monthly concerts from May through August, along with a slew of other kid-friendly events. Enjoy a view of one of the city's most unique landmarks while enjoying food, music and family-friendly activities. Learn more at CorneliaAirparkConcerts.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Things to do with kids in Nashville: Our picks for summer 2024