Festival Foods store in Kimberly to open in September, will have a Caribou Coffee in the store

Festival Foods is moving into the old Shopko in Kimberly.

KIMBERLY - The new Festival Foods store in Kimberly will open Sept. 20, Skogen’s Festival Foods announced Wednesday in a news release.

The update on the opening comes two years after the grocery store chain first announced it is adding a store in Kimberly that will take over the former Shopko building at 800 E. Maes Ave.

The store will have a Caribou Coffee cafe in the store and a fresh food court that will offer stir-fry, popcorn, sushi, cookies and more, according to the release. The store will also have a deli, scratch bakery, hot food bar, wine and spirits, take-home meals, and meat and seafood, like other Festival Food stores.

The Kimberly store is one of two new locations that will open in Wisconsin this year, with the other store in Hudson in St. Croix County opening in November. Festival Foods will hold hiring events later in the summer to fill positions at the new stores.

The Kimberly building used to be a nearly 100,000-square-foot Shopko until it closed in May 2019. An online auction held for the property in late March 2022 ended with a high bid of $1.75 million.

The Kimberly store will be the fifth Festival Foods store in the Fox Cities. Other locations are at 1200 W. Northland Ave. in Appleton, W3195 Van Roy Road in Buchanan, 1355 Oneida St. in Menasha and 647 S. Green Bay Road in Neenah. With the new stores in Kimberly and Hudson, Festival Foods runs 41 stores in Wisconsin, according to the news release.

More: Festival Foods to take over former Shopko building in Kimberly: The Buzz

Contact Benita Mathew at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Festival Foods Kimberly store to open Sept. 20