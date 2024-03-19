Fessenden, ND, man dies in tractor accident Monday

Mar. 18—CATHAY, N.D. — A 60-year-old Fessenden, North Dakota, man died after he was ejected from a tractor on Monday morning, March 18, about 6 miles west of Cathay, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2021 Deutz-Fahr 6155 tractor westbound on the 4800 Block of 9th Street Northeast, which is a dry gravel road, at about 9 a.m. Monday, the the patrol said in a press release. The patrol said the tractor left the roadway, entered the north ditch and continued through a farm field before coming to rest at the edge of a field in the ditch.

The man was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The highway patrol is investigating the accident.