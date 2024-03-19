Ferris State 49, Grand Valley 46

TechCrunch

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is buying Paramount Global's 13% stake in Viacom18 for $517 million as Asia's richest man broadens his entertainment business just weeks after striking a multibillion dollars deal with Disney. The new deal will increase Reliance's stake in Viacom18, which operates dozens of TV channels as well as streaming service JioCinema, to 70.49%, Reliance said in a disclosure (PDF) to a local stock exchange. The move follows Disney announcing plans to merge its India business with Viacom18 late last month.