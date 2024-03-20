Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Ferrari Is Selling Iconic UK License Plates

Excitement is building after Italian automaker Ferrari has put several iconic UK license plates/vehicle registrations up for auction. For the brand faithful, this is the chance to add that final, most enviable detail to their Prancing Horse which will set it apart from the rest at the next car meet.

In total, Ferrari has put up 25 license plates/registrations for bidding through UK auction house Iconic Auctioneers. Many of these have appeared in magazines, digital publications, and marketing campaigns on some amazing cars, including the 458s, a LaFerrari Aperta, among others.

Image via Iconic Auctioneers/Facebook

For example, one is license plate “F1 CAL” which the auction house notes is “ideal for fitment to a Ferrari F1 or California.” The auction house anticipates the high bid will be between £1,000 and £1,500.

Another, “458 FNE” is estimated to auction for £2,000 to £3,000. Ferrari used it on a number of 458s and so it should be in high demand.

“V70 LAF” famously used on the LaFerrari Aperta is estimated to go for £1,000 to £1,500.

Proceeds from the auctioned items will be donated to a charity named Ben. That organization works to support people who are working in the automotive industry, such as those struggling with ever-increasing costs of living.

Image via Iconic Auctioneers/Facebook

These license plates and the accompanying vehicle registrations will be auctioned as part of the Supercar Fest Auction put on by Iconic Auctioneers which will be held on Saturday, May 18. Other lot listings are for additional license plates, model cars, artwork, and other valuable automobilia which are attracting quite a bit of attention from enthusiasts.

Iconic Auctioneers will be taking bids not only from those in attendance but also by phone, online, or via commission.

See all the lot listings for this auction here.

Images via Iconic Auctioneers/Facebook

