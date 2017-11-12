Home
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins Formula One's Brazilian Grand Prix
Associated Press
November 12, 2017
SAO PAULO (AP) — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins Formula One's Brazilian Grand Prix.
