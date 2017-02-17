The Ferrari 812 Superfast Is Maranello's Most Powerful Production Car Ever

From Road & Track

The mighty Ferrari F12's successor doesn't disappoint. The 812 Superfast is Ferrari's fastest and most powerful production car ever (the LaFerrari is not a production car, don't even say it), with a 6.5 V12 producing 789 horsepower and 530 ft.-lb. of torque, linked to a dual clutch gearbox. The twenty extra horses over the already insane F12tdf propels it to 60mph in 2.9 seconds, and the Superfast will only stop accelerating around 212mph. Have a good look at what pure internal combustion can do with an injection system operating at over 5000 psi fed by variable geometry intake tracts, because this is probably Ferrari's last non-hybrid V12.

If you tick all the lightweight options, the 812 Superfast weighs 3362 lbs. dry, with a weight distribution of 47-53 percent front/rear. Powerslides will be aided by version 5.0 of Ferrari's Side Slip Control (SSC), the four-wheel steering lifted from the F12tdf, and the fact that 80 percent of the torque is available at 3500 rpm. The 812 is also the first Ferrari to have electric power steering instead of a hydraulic steering box, but so does the Mazda Miata nowadays, so there's no need to worry.

To keep you grounded to the ground, the fastback design hides active flaps at the front of the underbody, and a rear flank which features an aerodynamic by-pass to increase downforce.

Presented here in a new color called Rosso Settanta created for the company's 70th anniversary, the 812 Superfast is basically perfection.

