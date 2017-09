Ferrari 1-2 again in 3rd and final practice for Malaysian GP

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives in pit lane during during the second practice at the Sepang International Circuit for the first practice session for the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen posted the fastest time ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel, as Ferrari dominated the third and final practice session for the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

It was a reversal of Friday's second practice, when Vettel was quickest ahead of Raikkonen.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who is in fine form with seven podiums in the past 10 races, was third — .211 seconds behind Raikkonen.

Mercedes was again short of its best form, with Valtteri Bottas fourth fastest ahead of Lewis Hamilton — more than half a second behind Raikkonen.

Mercedes had struggled badly in P2 on Friday, prompting concerns from both drivers and head of motorsport Toto Wolff.

P2 was marred by a heavy crash involving Romain Grosjean, who had a lucky escape after his tire caught an open drain and shredded completely, sending him spinning across the track at full speed into a barrier. The Frenchman walked away unscathed.

The loose drain was welded down overnight and there were no further problems.

"Just checking the drain; is it OK?" a concerned Grosjean said early into P3.

There was a small incident at the end when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen — celebrating his 20th birthday — and Renault's Jolyon Palmer had a small collision and blamed each other. Verstappen was sixth.

Both were summoned by stewards to investigate if either was at fault.