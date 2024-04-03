Fernandina Beach man sentenced for profanity-laced threat to U.S. Supreme Court justice

A Fernandina Beach man will spend 14 months behind bars for threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court justice, a federal judge in Jacksonville has decided.

Neal Sidhwaney, 43, was sentenced Monday for interstate communication containing a threat to injure. That’s the statutory basis for locking up Sidhwaney over a profane, angry phone call to the Supreme Court’s offices threatening the justice’s life last year.

“I will f------ kill you,” a court filing quoted Sidhwaney saying in a July 31 voice message for a justice who was never identified by name. “…Go f------ tell the Deputy U.S. Marshals … I will f------ talk to them and then I’ll f------ come kill you anyways.”

Indicted in August, Sidhwaney pleaded guilty in December.

The person who was threatened was listed in the indictment only as “Victim 1,” but Politico reported in December that the victim was identified as Chief Justice John Roberts in a psychological evaluation that was later sealed. Attorneys stipulated in September that Sidhwaney was mentally competent.

A release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the threat was in a voicemail to a Supreme Court justice.

Reuters reported Tuesday that the evaluation said Sidhwaney was a former Google programmer whose psychological evaluation said he improved with medication but had a "paranoid belief system." The news agency said his mother reported he sometimes became enraged watching the news and that triggered him to send letters and emails or make phone calls.

The maximum sentence that U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard could have given Sidhwaney was five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In Jacksonville in 2013, a man shot at U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan who had previously sentenced him for arson, and in 2004 another man held an attorney hostage demanding Duval County Judge Sharon Tanner to step down for her handling of his domestic violence conviction. Both men, Aaron Markus Richardson and John M. Knight, were convicted.

