Fernandina Beach man sentenced to over a year in prison for threatening a Supreme Court Justice

A Fernandina Beach man has been sentenced to a year and 2 months in federal prison after he sent threatening voicemails to Washington threatening to kill a Supreme Court Justice.

Neal Brij Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to all charges on Dec. 15 of last year.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney placed a telephone call from Florida to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message. On the voicemail message, Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts.

This case was investigated by the Supreme Court of the United States Police – Protective Intelligence Unit with assistance from the United States Capitol Police –Threat Assessment Section.

