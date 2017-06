FILE PHOTO - A baseball cap and a portrait of Michael Brown is shown alongside his casket inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church before the start of funeral services in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

(Reuters) - The parents of black teenager Michael Brown have reached a settlement with Ferguson, Missouri, over his fatal shooting by a white city police officer in 2014, according to a federal court document filed on Monday.

The settlement between the city and Brown's parents was approved by a federal judge in Missouri. The filing does not give details about the agreement.





