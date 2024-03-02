Ferguson facing string of car break-ins

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson police are investigating after a series of car break-ins throughout the city. The department has added more officers to patrol parking lots and streets.

“We’ve definitely added additional patrols to saturate the business area to try to give some comfort when you do visit Ferguson that not only do you feel safe but your valuables are safe guarded,” Capt. Harry Dilworth said.

The break-ins are an issue throughout north St. Louis County, according to Dilworth.

“We get a hit on a stolen vehicle, and we have ways of following that vehicle throughout the county into different jurisdictions but they are committing the same crimes of breaking into vehicles,” he said.

Dilworth also noted that teens are smashing back windows and grabbing anything they can.

“Handguns, purses, something of value and they’re just rampantly going about the community committing these crimes,” he said. ““If you have a handgun, make sure you secure it in the trunk of your vehicle in a lock box with that lock box bolted into the vehicle. More safety precautions that you put into your valuables, the least likely they are to be stolen.”

