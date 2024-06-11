FERC gives green light to start up Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted approval on Tuesday to Equitrans Midstream Corp. to start operations at its Mountain Valley Pipeline, the final hurdle for the controversial natural gas project that had draw sharp opposition from environmental activists.

The commission’s director of the office of energy projects, Terry Turpin, delivered the green light to the company in a letter Tuesday, stating the pipeline is in compliance with all necessary safety and environmental regulations.

The approval marks the end of a lengthy regulatory and legal battle over the pipeline that dates back to its first FERC application in 2015. Final work on the pipeline that will ship natural gas from the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia into Virginia commenced after Sen. Joe Manchin (I- W.Va.) included its approval in the 2022 debt ceiling deal.

MVP has faced a patchwork of state and federal legal and regulatory challenges including a warning from the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration last year that the pipeline may pose safety and environmental risks to the local region.

The pipeline had been scheduled to start operations last month but it delayed the service date in order to run additional tests. The pipeline ruptured May 1, leading to concerns from local residents and environmental groups, who called for further review.

But in the Tuesday letter, FERC wrote the pipeline developer was in compliance with FERC environmental conditions based on recent status reports, FERC compliance monitoring and a staff inspection in mid-May. FERC has also been in communication with PHMSA, according to the letter.

Following those assessments and communications, the commission found “Mountain Valley has adequately stabilized the areas disturbed by construction and that restoration and stabilization of the construction work area is proceeding satisfactorily.”

FERC first approved the project in 2017, but the project’s permit was booted back to FERC by by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The court questioned why the commission did not more thoroughly assess the project’s environmental impact given “unexpectedly severe erosion and sedimentation along the pipeline’s right-of-way.”

But FERC approved all remaining construction for the pipeline last year, finding the debt ceiling deal released the commission from needing to respond to the court’s order.

In an emailed statement, MVP spokesperson Natalie Cox said the company is "pleased with the agencies' decisions and the related communications regarding in-service authorization for the MVP project. Final preparations are underway to begin commercial operations."