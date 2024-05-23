Fenton man charged for overnight murder in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – A Fenton, Missouri, man is in custody for an overnight fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Goethe Avenue, located in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found the victim, Derek Conway, inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Police took Erick Clark into custody, who they believe shot Conway.

Conway was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 36.

Investigators suspect the shooting may have been domestic in nature, but have not identified a definitive motive.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Clark, 36, with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action.

