‘Fentanyl Steals Families,’ Lakeside billboard raising awareness about fentanyl overdoses

LAKESIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A new billboard in Lakeside that depicts the message “Fentanyl Steals Families” is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and the ongoing epidemic of fentanyl-related overdoses.

On Saturday, moms Laura Brinker and Caroline Walker joined dozens who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses in an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

“I think one of our biggest messages is — don’t ever say not my child, because it can happen to anybody,” said Walker.

Both parents say their kids were dealing with underlying issues, like depression and anxiety, and that they got the pills or drugs that were laced with fentanyl from a friend or dealer.

The billboard is sponsored by Rachel’s Angels.

San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan, spoke at the rally on her efforts to pass stronger laws.

“To simply give a warning for somebody who gets convicted of selling drugs that are dangerous, fentanyl, to get a warning that the next time you do this and someone dies you will face a homicide,” DA Stephan said. “This is unacceptable. What they are doing is selling poison disguised as something else.”

The message displayed on the billboard — “Fentanyl Steals Families” — will be up for a year at 12210 Industry Road in Lakeside.

