Fentanyl remains problem in Wilson County

Jun. 15—Statistics show that illegal substances and drug overdoses remain a problem in Wilson County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, fatal overdoses often involve multiple substances. Wilson County reported 68 overdose deaths in 2022. Of those deaths, 57 involved fentanyl and 36 involved meth or other stimulants.

"This devastating trend is felt in communities like ours," DrugFree WilCo Executive Director Tammy Grow said. "In Wilson County, fentanyl was involved in 57 out of 68 overdose deaths in 2022, contributing to a statewide total of 3,826. The previous year, we saw a similar pattern with 48 fentanyl-related deaths in our county, highlighting the ever-increasing grip of this crisis."

Across Tennessee, the department of health recorded 3,826 overdose deaths, with 2,797 involving fentanyl and 2,103 involving meth or other stimulants.

"Fentanyl manufactured illegally is driving a surge in fatal overdoses across Tennessee," Grow said. "Since 2015, fentanyl deaths have seen a relentless rise, with a 61%, increase, from 169 to a shocking 2,797 in 2022 alone."

According to the Lebanon Police Department, while 2024 has seen a 12% decrease in crime compared to 2023, there's been a 10% increase in drug-related calls for service.

"Our officers and detectives are mostly seeing methamphetamine and opioids," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Zach Patton said. "In 2023, our officers took nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine off the streets of Lebanon."

The Lebanon Police Department has responded to 137 overdoses in 2024, 24 of which were fatal.

Grow said that illicit substances have a large impact on the Wilson County community.

"Illicit drugs leave a devastating wake in their path. Families grapple with addiction, financial strain and emotional upheaval," Grow said. "They strain our healthcare system by overwhelming emergency rooms and a need for long-term treatment programs. Law enforcement faces a constant battle against drug trafficking and drug-related crime, while striving to keep our community safe. Valuable members — skilled workers, leaders, and our future potential — are lost to overdoses in our community."

An upcoming event at Cumberland University Alumni Hall will be highlighting the positive impact that recovery can have. The third annual DrugFree WilCo Hope & Recovery Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More information can be found on DrugFree WilCo's website.

"This event celebrates the power of recovery while fostering open and honest conversations to break the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use," Grow said. "Everyone has a role to play in both prevention and recovery. Join us at the Hope & Recovery Fest and learn how you can be a part of the solution. Together, we can build a stronger, healthier community for all."