Fentanyl poisoning leads to Northern California infant’s death

(FOX40.COM) — Northern California police officers recently arrested a woman for child abuse after learning that her child died of fentanyl poisoning.

The Chico Police Department said on Wednesday that Christy Scarbrough, 40, was arrested on May 30 for child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death and abuse resulting in death, adding that the infant was able to access the fentanyl because it was left unattended next to the area where they would sleep.

According to police, officers were called to Enloe Hospital in Chico for the death of a 1-year-old on June 6, 2023. Upon arrival, officers learned that the child was driven to the hospital by their mother, who was identified as Scarbrough.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office and Chico Police Department began investigating the death at the child’s home, located at 200 E. 8th Ave, and immediately found fentanyl drug paraphernalia next to the child’s bed.

Law enforcement began interviewing family members and collecting evidence before determining that the child died due to “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

“Detectives obtained additional evidence indicating Scarbrough was using fentanyl before and

after the infant’s death,” Chico police said.

Scarbrough was taken to a jail in Butte County for her crimes, police added.

