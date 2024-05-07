Fentanyl pills hidden in baby’s diaper found during traffic stop, Texas cops say

A mother and father were arrested after a deputy conducting a routine traffic stop discovered fentanyl hidden in their baby’s diaper, Texas deputies said.

Authorities pulled the parents’ vehicle over on the evening of May 5 for a minor traffic violation and smelled marijuana coming from inside, according to a May 7 news release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

McClatchy News is not naming the parents to protect the child’s identity.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search and discovered four bags of raw marijuana in the trunk, the sheriff’s office said.

After talking with the parents, the deputy “became suspicious that narcotics may have been concealed” in the clothing of their 6-month-old daughter who was also present in the car, according to law enforcement.

The deputy asked the mother to change the baby’s diaper, noting that it looked full, authorities said.

Inside the diaper was a pill bottle containing pressed fentanyl, “a highly dangerous illegal narcotic,” according to law enforcement.

Both parents were charged with possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and endangering a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I can’t express enough how irresponsible and dangerous it is to do something like that,” Smith County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sgt. Larry Christian told KLTV.

The baby was released to Child Protective Services after her parents were arrested, Christian told the station.

The pair was booked at Smith County Jail, and their bonds total $105,000 each, authorities said.

