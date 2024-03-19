Fentanyl pills found on charter bus after Pueblo D60 elementary school field trip

Pueblo School District 60 administration and members of law enforcement recently advised parents of fourth grade students at Highland Park Elementary School to make sure their children did not bring home fentanyl after more than 60 pills were discovered on a bus used to take the students on a field trip to the Denver Aquarium, according to police.

On March 12, the students used a Ramblin Express bus to visit and depart from the Denver Aquarium on a field trip, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

CSPD was contacted by Ramblin Express at approximately 5:15 p.m. that day, after the bus arrived back at its Colorado Springs location. CSPD was notified that a driver had found pills on the bus.

CSPD could not dispatch officers to investigate the incident until the next day, Cronin said. However, when CSPD arrived, more than 60 pills were located and tested positive for fentanyl. The pills were taken into evidence to be destroyed, Cronin said.

CSPD contacted Pueblo D60, which then contacted individual parents.

"Today, our school was contacted by the Colorado Springs Police and they informed us that a number of pills were found on the chartered bus used for yesterday’s fourth grade field trip which turned out to contain fentanyl," Pueblo D60 stated in its message to parents the following day.

"Although the police do not believe that these were brought on board by any of our students, I am contacting you because we are concerned that our students could have picked a pill up and taken it home. We are asking you to speak with your student and ensure that they did not take a pill with them. If you do discover that they have a pill, please do not touch it and contact the Pueblo Police Department immediately as fentanyl can be dangerous when touched or consumed. The police department will come to you to handle and discard the pill safely."

Pueblo D60 also sent out a district-wide email that stated the bus was chartered from a third party and was not a district school bus, and that parents and guardians were informed.

Pueblo D60 Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse said Tuesday that, to his knowledge, no students or parents reported finding any of the pills.

Ramblin Express officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

While Ramblin Express continues to investigate the incident, Cronin said, CSPD is not actively investigating, as he stated it would be very difficult to determine on which trip the pills were left. Cronin stated the pills were not in plain view where they were found.

"Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for pills to show up any number of places," Cronin said. "We're just thankful that no one got curious and said, 'Oh, I wonder what that is,' and put it in their mouth."

