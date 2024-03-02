Fentanyl overdose suspect in death of UGA student denied bond

After a 20-year-old University of Georgia student from Atlanta died from a fentanyl overdose over the Thanksgiving holiday, the man accused of giving it to him is in custody.

Abram Rincon turned himself back into custody on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was there as he waived his first appearance and was denied bond by a Fulton County judge.

Angela King said she believes her son Jack O’Kelley swallowed a counterfeit Xanax pill, not knowing what it contained while home for Thanksgiving break last fall.

“When we found out there was fentanyl in the pill that Jack took, there was a real sense of rage and anger for the inhumanity, the evil,” King told Winne.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta police then went through O’Kelley’s phone and found a conversation where he’d placed an order with someone listed in the phone as AB, allegedly Abram Rincon, and in the ensuing weeks, an undercover officer made buys from Rincon.

Rincon was later arrested.

An Atlanta police narcotics lieutenant told Winne that a paperwork mistake may have helped Rincon get out of jail on a signature bond earlier this week, meaning he wouldn’t have to post money to be released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: