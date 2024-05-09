Fentanyl, meth found after search of man's car, officials say

May 8—A search of a man's car on May 3 resulted in the discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other items related to the sale of narcotics, according to the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5).

At about 7 a.m. on May 3, agents with NET-5, with assistance from the Sutter County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant on Timmy Lyle and a 2012 Ford Taurus he was driving in the area of Tudor Road and Bailey Road in Sutter County. During the search of that vehicle, agents with NET-5 "believed additional narcotics were concealed in a hidden compartment in the vehicle," according to officials.

As a result, assistance was requested from Yuba County Sheriff's Department narcotics detection canine K9 Ghost. Officials said the dog alerted police to narcotics that were allegedly concealed inside the engine compartment of the Ford Taurus.

After a full search of the vehicle, agents allegedly found 324.4 grams of powdered fentanyl, 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, one suspected LSD tablet, packaging for the sale of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

NET-5 said Lyle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another man, Frank Grisso, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation or sale of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) appreciates the collaborative efforts from local law enforcement agencies to continue with our joint efforts to keep these dangerous and illegal narcotics from reaching the community," officials said.

As of Wednesday, neither Lyle or Grisso were listed on online jail records.