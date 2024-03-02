Fentanyl blamed for Perryville siblings' deaths
They had the school day off due to snow, and nothing could have prepared a 12-year old girl for what she would discover when she entered her home on Cole Street in Perryville. Both her 14-year-old sister, Skylar Alicemarie Jones-Miller and her brother, Gaige Marshall “Bubba” Dehaven, who was just 10, dead in a bedroom. While police called their deaths “suspicious,” neighbors had their own suspicions. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/fentanyl-blamed-for-perryville-siblings-deaths