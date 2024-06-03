Fenske, former board chair, joins PAC opposing Ottawa Impact

OTTAWA COUNTY — The former chair of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is teaming up with a political action committee to oppose the group that knocked him out of office.

Matt Fenske, a Republican, is joining the board of directors for Ottawa Integrity PAC, the organization announced Sunday, June 2.

Ottawa Integrity formed in 2021 in response to Ottawa Impact, and to support local candidates upholding “principles of integrity.” Although Ottawa Integrity is a political action committee, it calls itself a nonpartisan organization.

Matt Fenske speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the county's new Family Justice Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

In 2023, shortly after a slate of far-right Ottawa Impact-backed candidates took office, the organization collaborated with Vote Common Good: West Michigan to create the Unifying Coalition of Ottawa County. The coalition was formed to “channel all efforts related to the opposition of Ottawa Impact and the strategies to vote them out in 2024.”

Fenske spent 10 years on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, including as chair in 2022, before losing his seat to Allison Miedema in August 2022. He also chaired the county’s Community Mental Health Board, Agricultural Preservation Board and the Ottawa County Insurance Authority.

“I am joining the board of Ottawa Integrity because I believe in local politics and the difference it can make in your everyday life,” Fenske wrote in a release. “I want to be part of a board that holds representatives accountable to restore our spirit of generosity, collaboration and respect. I respect diversity and the value it brings to the community. We need to elect leaders who recognize its importance.”

More: Republicans offer dueling endorsements, breaking tradition in Ottawa County primary

Fenske is currently chair of the Tallmadge Township Planning Commission. Prior to his time as county commissioner, he had a 33-year career with the 17th Circuit Court in Kent County.

In a release, Ottawa Integrity PAC said Fenske “exemplifies our values: commitment to democracy, respect for all constituents, integrity and transparency.”

Fenske joins Ottawa Integrity ahead of a crowded Aug. 6 primary.

There are nine contested Republican primaries and one contested Democrat primary. Those who earn party nominations in August will advance to the general election, where four-year terms on the board are up for grabs.

Each district will have a contested general election in November, a rarity for Ottawa County. In the 2022 election cycle, seven of the commissioners were unopposed in the general election after winning the Republican primary.

Ottawa Integrity has not yet announced supported candidates for 2024, although it endorsed Chris Kleinjans in the recall election against Lucy Ebel, which he won.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Republican candidates (* = incumbent) are Jim Barry and Gretchen Cosby* in District 1; Ebel and Jordan Jorritsma in District 2; Orlando Estrada in District 3; Jacob Bonnema* in District 4; Joe Moss* and Mark Northrup in District 5; Shawn Haff and Kendra Wenzel* in District 6; Rachel Atwood and John Teeples in District 7; Sylvia Rhodea* and David Morren in District 8; Roger Belknap* and Phil Kuyers in District 9; Jason Koert and Josh Brugger in District 10; and Sara Bajema, Allison Miedema* and Richard Van Dop in District 11.

Democrat candidates are Danielle Smith in District 1; Chris Kleinjans* in District 2; Doug Zylstra* in District 3; Chris Crothers in District 4; Jon Rabideau in District 5; Michelle Dieleman in District 6; Heather Majestic in District 7; Rebecca Patrick in District 8; Angela Stanford-Butler in District 9; Douglas Vanbennekom and Oliver Shampine in District 10; and Keith Courtade in District 11.

Ottawa Impact and the Ottawa County GOP have endorsed Cosby, Ebel, Moss, Wenzel, Atwood, Rhodea, Belknap, Koert and Miedema. Conservative Ottawa endorsed Barry, Jorritsma, Northrup, Haff, Teeples, Kuyers and Van Dop.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Fenske, former board chair, joins PAC opposing Ottawa Impact