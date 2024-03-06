Fennville appoints Alyssa Ramirez as new city clerk

FENNVILLE — The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously to appoint a new clerk during a meeting Monday, March 4.

The commission appointed Alyssa Ramirez to the position. She was recommended by the commission’s personnel committee, which interviewed seven candidates.

Mayor Carlos Lopez said Ramirez impressed during the interview process.

“Commissioner Shawn (Machan) and I interviewed her, she came out with great answers,” he said. “We feel Alyssa is the best candidate moving forward. One of the things that really impressed me was she said ‘I’m going to hit the ground running. What I don’t know, I’m going to learn.’”

Ramirez is currently a legal assistant at Antkoviak and Antkoviak PC in Allegan and is a member of the Allegan Planning Commission. She'll start as city clerk Monday, March 18.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in public administration from Central Michigan University and is currently pursuing a master’s in public administration at CMU.

“I have a strong interest in local government and I like the area,” Ramirez said after the meeting.

The city was looking for a new clerk following the resignation of Morgan Hummon at the end of January. Hummon had been appointed clerk in October 2022. She took a leave of absence in October 2023 and briefly returned in January before leaving the position.

Commissioners also approved a reimbursement for a resident who paid to have his trees removed.

In a 5-1 vote, commissioners agreed to reimburse resident Jim Krupa a total of $2,000 he paid for tree removal in March 2022. Lopez, Machan, Dennis Martin, Sarah Sliter and Seth Boeve voted in favor, while Brenda Langston voted against. John Jamros was absent.

Two trees were in danger of falling and damaging a building at 302 S. Maple St. Believing they were on his property, Krupa had them removed. However, after removal, Krupa learned the trees were on the city’s property.

Commissioners had previously discussed the matter and declined to reimburse Krupa.

Machan said he was swayed by going to look at Krupa’s property before Monday’s meeting.

“Just before the meeting, I walked down and I looked at your property,” Machan told Krupa. “I can understand your confusion completely. I would've had them cut, too, because I would have thought they were my trees, as well.

“Previously I was against reimbursing you, because of several bureaucratic reasons. My decision has changed because of viewing the property and seeing where those trees, those stumps, actually were.”

Krupa thanked the commission for their decision during a public comment session at the end of the meeting.

The city does have a strategy for tree removal, with trees identified and put on a list. There's $8,000 budgeted for tree removal this year, including $1,000 for emergency cases.

City Administrator Katie Beemer said staff is working on a reimbursement policy and form to handle similar situations in the future.

