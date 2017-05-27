Feng takes 1-stroke lead after bogey-free 66 in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shanshan Feng shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Volvik Championship.

Feng is 15 under for the tournament after a bogey-free round. Lizette Salas (67) is in second place, one shot ahead of Suzann Pettersen (69).

Second-round leader Sung Hyun Park (72) is tied for fourth with Jeong Eun Lee (68) at 12 under.

Feng, of China, has six career victories, the most recent at last year's TOTO Japan Classic. She's finished in the top 10 three times this season, including the past two events.

Feng birdied the last two holes Saturday at Travis Pointe Country Club. She took over sole possession of the lead when Salas bogeyed No. 18 moments later.