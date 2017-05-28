Feng holds on for 1-stroke win at LPGA event in Michigan

Shanshan Feng of China hits from the first tee during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club, Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shanshan Feng shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one stroke over Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park.

Feng earned her first victory of the season and seventh of her career. She led by one shot after a bogey-free third round Saturday, then kept the competition at bay on the 6,734-yard course at Travis Pointe Country Club.

Feng, a bronze medalist for China at the 2016 Olympics, led by four strokes with four holes to play, but she made a bogey on No. 16 and Lee birdied 17. Needing a bogey on the 18th to win, Feng easily tapped in for one and finished at 19-under 269.

Lee (65) made six birdies on the front nine, and Park (66) made four on the back.