Fender bender leads to shots fired, assault at Raleigh gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who fired shots at and assaulted a victim after a fender bender at a gas station in Raleigh.

Police responded to the Valero gas station on James Road near North Highland Street at 5:53 p.m. on May 13. According to Memphis Police, the victim was pulling into the parking lot when a gray Nissan Altima struck the back of his vehicle.

As the victim continued to pull into the lot, police say someone in the Nissan Altima opened the right back door and fired three shots at the victim before driving away.

Memphis Police say the victim parked at a gas pump to check his vehicle. That’s when the Nissan Altima reportedly pulled up next to the victim and three men got out of the car.

Woman assaulted inside Midtown Kroger: MPD

Police say the three men began assaulting the victim. The victim reportedly ran inside the store and locked the door for safety.

Memphis Police say one of the suspects tried to get in, but the clerks refused to open the door. The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Memphis Police say one of the suspects was shirtless, wore dark pants, and a “puffy ponytail” on the top of his head. Police say another suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Police could not provide a description of the third suspect.

Memphis Police say the gray Nissan Altima involved will have heavy damage on the left front side.

Memphis Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.