Fenced-in perimeter, demonstration areas for RNC announced. What to know.

Authorities on Friday released the boundaries of the credentials-only area for next month's Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee in addition to demonstration areas that will surround it.

The massive event will take place from July 15-18 and is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Wisconsin and thousands of police officers from outside agencies.

"Together, this team has been preparing for the convention for over a year," U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said at a Friday press conference. "They have been thoughtful about community impact, traffic concerns, businesses and most importantly, ensuring a safe and secure convention for attendees and the city of Milwaukee."

Here's what to know about the security measures that will be in place during the convention and the locations of demonstration areas, including a march route.

Where is the inner perimeter, or 'hard zone' of the 2024 Republican National Convention?

The U.S. Secret Service on released a map of the security zones for the Republican National Convention during a meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee. The convention will be centered at Fiserv Forum, UWM Panther Arena and the Baird Center on July 15-18.

The "hard zone," or the area that is controlled by the Secret Service with credentials required to enter, will encompass Fiserv Forum, the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center, the main spaces where the convention will take place.

The irregularly shaped area, also referred to as the "pedestrian restricted perimeter" stretches from West McKinley Avenue on the north to just past West Wisconsin Avenue to the south. The area encompasses Pere Marquette Park on the east side and stretches past North James Lovell Street on the west.

Restrictions for this area will begin at 6 p.m. on July 14.

Where will the 'vehicle screening perimeter' be located for the RNC in downtown Milwaukee?

A "vehicle screening perimeter" will surround the hard zone.

The area stretches roughly from West Cherry Street on the north to Clybourn Street on the south and from North 9th Street on the west to the east side of the Milwaukee River.

Restrictions will begin at 2 a.m. on July 15.

Credentials will not be required to enter the security footprint that surrounds the hard perimeter.

What is the parade route for the RNC?

The RNC demonstration route will be on the south side of the hard zone, beginning and ending at Zeidler Union Square.

As with the demonstration areas, those looking to use the march route can sign up with the city for a time to use the march route.

Where will the RNC demonstration areas be located?

A speaker's plat form for the public will be placed on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at McKinley Ave. with space for assembly at Haymarket Square Park. Milwaukee and U.S. Secret Service officials made the announcement on Friday, June 21, 2024.

There will be two designated demonstration areas, one on the north side near Fiserv Forum and a second on the south side near the Baird Center.

The northern speaker's platform will be located at Haymarket Square at West McKinley Avenue and King Drive.

The southern speaker's platform will be at Zeidler Union Square, which will also serve as the starting and ending point for the parade route.

Zeidler Union Square Park will serve as a speaker's platform for the public on the south side of the RNC security perimeter. Milwaukee and U.S. Secret Service officials announced the location along with a parade route on Friday, June 21, 2-24.

Is Pere Marquette Park among the Republican National Convention demonstration areas?

No, it is in the hard zone, inaccessible to the general public.

U.S. Secret Service RNC Coordinator Audrey Gibson-Cicchino cited the RNC's rental of the Milwaukee County Historical Society on the park's southwest corner as the reason it was included in the perimeter — as Republicans had been pushing for.

The designated demonstration areas will not include Pere Marquette Park about a quarter mile from Fiserv Forum, city officials said. The park on the west side of the Milwaukee River, where a demonstration area had long been expected to be located, had been rejected by Republicans, the most prominent protest group and nearby businesses.

RNC officials have increased pressure on the Secret Service to expand the perimeter to encompass Pere Marquette Park, saying the location created risk for RNC attendees. Local business owners have expressed concern that protests at the park could bring disruptions to their businesses.

Protesters have also expressed discontent with Pere Marquette, albeit for different reasons. The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, on behalf of Coalition to March on the RNC 2024, sued the City of Milwaukee saying their plans for demonstrations violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Tristan Hernandez can be reached at thernandez@gannett.com. Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about the RNC hard perimeter, demonstration areas