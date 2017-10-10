The female writers on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' weren't shocked at the news about Harvey Weinstein

Seth Meyers says of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, "I was disgusted and shocked." A fair response to the news that a man allegedly spent decades sexually harrassing women — but his female writers were not so shocked.

SEE ALSO: Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company

Three writers on Late Night with Seth Meyers tore into Weinstein's apology, and made the point that women put up with creepy behaviour like that displayed by Weinstein all the time, so the news really isn't shocking. "Every woman in the American workforce has been harassed at some point," they assert.

"So while we weren't shocked by Weinstein's actions, the women on our staff had some pretty strong reactions to his apology." They then cut to a sketch of women reading the official apology, spitting beverages, binning phones and rolling their eyes right out of their heads.

To finish off Seth Meyers asked the writers what could be done to counter this sort of behaviour, to which they answered, "Sexual harassment training, believing women when they come forward with complaints, also men could stop being such fucking creeps."

It wasn't all world-weariness though, as Meyers told the writers that Weinstein had indeed been fired, and they responded with a group beverage-spray. They'd finally been shocked after all.