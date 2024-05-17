Teacher Rebecca Joynes found guilty of having sex with boys

Rebecca Joynes was on trial after being accused of having sex with boys - Steve Allen

Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, has been found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust following a two-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Ms Joynes had denied sex with one schoolboy, known as Boy A, and insisted that her relationship with the second teenager, Boy B, had culminated after she had been asked to leave her job, so was not illegal.

Throughout the trial, the teacher tucked a pink baby’s bonnet into her trousers.

She had kept the hat, belonging to the child fathered with one of the teenagers she was said to have taken the virginity of, visible during her two days in the witness box.

In his closing speech, Joe Allman, prosecuting, told the jury at Manchester Crown Court: “She’s aware of the optics here. She’s not stupid. Is Ms Joynes, more shrewd than she lets on?”

Rebecca Joynes, pictured with her father, has been found guilty after a trial at Manchester Crown Court - Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Agency

Her mother and father, sat in the public gallery, made no reaction but yards away the parents of the boys stifled cheers as Ms Joynes was convicted.

Judge Kate Cornell thanked jurors and said that she would need reports on the defendant before she can pass sentence in July.

She bailed Ms Joynes, but warned her: “There’s a baby in this case who has done nothing wrong and is entirely innocent of all wrongdoing and you will obviously want to see her before the sentence is passed, I do understand that.

“But you must be under no illusion what’s going to happen on July 4.”

Michael O’Brien, defending, asked for bail for the defendant and is now making a bail application.