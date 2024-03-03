Female soldier quits Army after being scarred in glassing by stranger on Beaujolais Day

A soldier has quit the Army after she was scarred for life when a glass was smashed into her face by a young woman on a Beaujolais Day celebration in a bar.

Natalie Arthurs, 36, suffered wounds like “a scene from a horror movie” in the random attack by Emily Williams, 25.

She said that she has taken off her uniform for good as it would not be appropriate to wear with her scarred face in case people mistook her for a war hero.

Swansea Crown Court was told the women were both out separately in Swansea in November 2022 on Beaujolais Day, a traditional celebration in the town where bars and hotels open to celebrate the new crop of red wine.

Williams had confronted Ms Arthurs after her sister had her drink spilt in the bar.

Ms Arthurs was in the toilets at about 6pm when Williams, described as being “intoxicated and looking angry or possessed”, came in and started shouting at her.

Williams then smashed the glass she was carrying and slashed Ms Arthurs’ face.

Alycia Carpanini, prosecuting, said Ms Arthurs was left with a 15cm wound along the left side of her chest and shoulder, as well as a 7cm wound to her cheek and wounds to her nose and neck.

Ms Arthurs, a former Army reservist, spent three days in hospital following the attack.

Jailing Williams for five years, Judge Huw Rees described what she did as “wicked almost beyond belief”.

In a victim impact statement Ms Arthurs told how her life was “changed forever”.

She said: “The memory of the assault is etched vividly on my mind.

“It was a scene from a horror movie. All I could think about is how scared my little girl would be.

“I spent three agonising days in hospital. The pain was unbearable.

“Every aspect of my life became demoralising and unbearable. Fifteen months on from the attack I am still learning to live with what happened.”

The mother-of-one said she had quit as an Army reservist because she felt “ashamed” wearing the uniform with her scars.

“She didn’t feel it was right,” Judge Rees said.

“She felt ashamed because she wasn’t a war hero and she didn’t want people to think she got her scar in that way. She is clearly a woman of admirable character.”

Addressing Williams, Judge Rees said: “What you did to someone who was a complete stranger and someone you had no prior argument with was wicked. Wicked beyond belief.

“The effect of what you have done is plain for all to see.”

Jon Tarrant, in mitigation, said Williams actions were “impulsive” and told the court that she was the carer for her two young children.

Williams was found guilty of wounding with intent. She was sentenced to five years in prison and her victim was granted a 10-year restraining order against her.

