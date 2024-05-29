Female shot in leg in Homewood

A female was shot in the leg in Homewood Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were alerted to a five-round ShotSpotter in the 7300 block of Formosa Way just before 1 p.m.

Officers in the area heard the shots and found a female victim in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. She had been shot in the lower leg.

The victim, whose age is unknown at this time, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said witnesses saw two or three people flee the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

