YouTube Shooter Was Angry About Company's 'Policies and Practices': The Latest

A suspected female shooter is dead and three others are injured after a mass shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, according to San Bruno police.

San Bruno police officials identified the shooter as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego, California.

Aghdam was found dead inside the building with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. There is no evidence that she was acquainted with the victims of the shooting, according to police, and there is little information available yet about her possible motive. Law enforcement had previously said the incident was being investigated as a possible domestic dispute.

All 1,100 employees who work at the YouTube headquarters evacuated the building, which is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco in the heart of Silicon Valley.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the YouTube shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved,” he wrote in a tweet just before 6:00 p.m. E.T. “Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.”

Law enforcement stands watch outside of the YouTube headquarters on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images More

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert. I’m praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 3, 2018

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters?

Beginning at 12:46 p.m. local time, the San Bruno Police Department received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting gunfire at YouTube’s headquarters. YouTube employees also began tweeting that there was an active shooter and heard noises that sounded like gunshots.

One employee said he first thought that he heard balloons popping. Others said they were roused from their usual afternoon work by the sounds of people running and a fire alarm. “There was one girl running, really, like hell,” said Alexander Uribe, a software engineer who was in the building. He said he realized soon after that there was an active shooter on the premises.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube headquarters according to his verified Twitter account, tweeted that he “heard shots and saw people running while at my desk.” Lavrusik added that he was “barricaded inside a room with coworkers” before later tweeting that he was evacuated and safe.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Todd Sherman, another product manager at YouTube HQ according to his Twitter account, quoted Lavrusik’s tweet, writing, “We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake.”

“We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun,” Sherman added in another tweet, before writing, “I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”