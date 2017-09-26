Female Police Officer Shot In The Jaw During Vehicle Stop In Yonkers

A female police officer was shot in the face during a routine traffic stop, Yonkers, New York, Sept. 25, 2017. In this photo, NYPD officers work near a police vehicle where a gunman fatally shot a female New York City police officer in an unprovoked attack in the city's Bronx borough, July 5, 2017.

A female police officer in Yonkers, New York, was shot in the jaw Monday while she was conducting a routine traffic stop, along with another police officer, reports said.

The injured officer was immediately taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where she was said to be in a stable condition. The shot went through one side of her chin and out of the other, New York Daily News reported, citing sources.

Yonkers Police said they received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle around 8 p.m. EDT at Marshall Road and Ridge Drive, with two men present inside the car. Two officers responded to the scene. As they approached the vehicle, one of the two men in the car started firing several shots with a handgun, which hit one of the Yonkers officers.

According to the police, both the officers returned fire, and amid the gunfire, one of the suspects was also shot. The suspect was hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center and his condition is currently unknown. Both the suspects have been taken into custody following the gunfight, as per sources.

“We were doing homework with my sons. It was a semi-automatic that was going off,” Carmen Feliciano, a witness near the crime and wife of a retired police officer, said. “We called the cops and they said stay inside. It was an active police shooting.”

“Even after the cops arrived, they kept firing. It went on for about 10 minutes.”

“The first shots were like a pistol, and then there were other guns going off like they were exchanging fire. There were at least 30 shots,” she added, NY Daily News reported.

Another witness Robert D'Amato told NY Daily News that he saw an ambulance that carried the injured officer and it was followed by seven police cars. “Usually there are shots fired and someone runs away. This was a gunfight,” he said. “Nobody was running away.”

According to ABC7 News, police recovered a handgun at the scene of the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and aviation were helping at the scene, NY Daily News reported.

