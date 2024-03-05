Female officer wins recognition

Mar. 4—UTPB — Police Officer Georgia Reyes is being recognized for the great work she's doing for the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Recently, she was named Officer of the Year for the UTPB Police Department as well as Officer of the Month for the entire UT System.

It comes as no surprise to those who know Reyes that's she's being recognized.

"Officer Reyes always comes to work with a smile on her face and a positive attitude ready to go above and beyond to assist her fellow officers and the citizens of Odessa," said Officer Reyes' supervisor, Sergeant Viviana Vasquez. "It's hard to find someone in this field who has dealt with the things she has, that maintains such a friendly positive outlook on everything. If you're not her friend, it's because she hasn't met you yet."

"I enjoy working at UTPB-PD because of my amazing co-workers. They are a large part of why I love my job so much. I work with great people that support me and push me to do better," added Reyes.

One of the best parts of her job? She works on an all-female shift.

"We work very well together, and it is very encouraging to have a female supervisor that has a great work ethic and is just tough and hard-working," added Reyes.