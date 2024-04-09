Female gunshot victim found at River Shore Apartments; police continue investigation

Police lights

SOUTH BEND — A female victim was found at River Shore Apartments suffering from an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m. April 9, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Northside Boulevard following the report of a shooting. A female victim was found as police arrived and she was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stated in a press release that they believe this incident to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police investigate River Shore Apartments shooting, one female victim