Female dies after gunfire and potential stabbing reported in downtown Duluth, police say

An injured female died early Friday after gunfire and a potential stabbing were reported in downtown Duluth, officials said.

The violence occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 1st Street, police said.

In response to the "sounds of gunshots and a possible stabbing," officers found the female, and she was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital and soon pronounced dead, a police statement read.

Police have yet to say how the female suffered her injuries. Nor have they identified her or said whether she was an adult or a minor.

No arrests have been announced.